BBL To Be Shortened To 40 Games This Season

This summer, the Big Bash League (BBL) will be reduced to ten games per side as a result of an agreement Cricket Australia (CA) made with broadcasters to shorten the competition. Officials have confirmed that the change from 56 to 40 regular-season games will be made this summer instead of the 16 games that were originally scheduled to be cut in 2024–25.

The finals series will also be changed; instead of five teams qualifying, there will be four, and the finals system will consist of four matches.

The reduction in men's matches returns the competition to 2017–18 when it was at its peak after it was frequently criticized for being too long.

Dates for this summer have not yet been determined, although the lower level of competition should allow the season to be completed around the Christmas break from school. Additionally, it will increase the likelihood that outstanding foreign players will be available for more games and provide Australia's white-ball stars a better chance to participate in every game.

During the broadcast discussions last summer, CA first expressed its wish to reduce the tournament, with revisions proposed for 2024–2025.

Foxtel and Seven were both willing to implement the shift sooner, but various agreements with club sponsors and venue changes had to be made. The majority of stakeholders did, however, agree that a shorter season would result in greater competition with higher ratings and publicity for each match.

'A shortened BBL will allow us greater flexibility to ensure we can deliver the best possible fixture for clubs and fans,' BBL general manager Alistair Dobson said. '[We can do that] while providing a platform that allows players to continue to produce the world-class levels of cricket we've seen over the duration of the tournament.'

But for the time being, there won't be any modifications to the WBBL. Domestic players prefer a 14-game regular season because it is the highlight of their summer, while a shortened tournament is still a possibility in the future to draw in foreign talent.

To try and draw the best international talent to the competition, CA is betting on the idea of dramatically raising the remuneration for them to $110,000 for the season.

'It's vital that we make sure the tournament continues to be at the forefront of T20 Leagues, as the global women's game continues to evolve at a rapid rate,' Dobson said. 'As a league, we're always reviewing and looking at ways we can evolve, adapt and innovate, and as part of that we'll continue to consider the structure of the WBBL season.'

Prior to rival teams making offers starting on May 22, the BBL will allow clubs to start re-signing players who are currently under contract starting next week.

Clubs will be able to swap draft order picks for the first time as part of player-trade agreements, according to officials.