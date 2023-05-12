Cricket Australia To Revamp Big Bash League With Shorter Format

CA intends to reduce the number of matches

The format will consist of 40 home-and-away games

Cricket fans and enthusiasts around the world will be excited to hear that Cricket Australia (CA) has announced plans to revamp the Big Bash League (BBL) with a shorter format.

According to recent reports, CA intends to reduce the number of matches played in the BBL from next season. This move is expected to create a more intense and engaging tournament, with each match carrying more significance and excitement.

Cricket Australia has announced that the Big Bash League will have a shorter season from 2023-24 due to a new broadcast deal. The tournament will now feature 44 games, which is a reduction of 17 matches.

The format will consist of 40 home-and-away games followed by four finals. This decision is expected to bring more excitement to the tournament and make it more intense for players and fans.

The decision to revamp the Big Bash League by Cricket Australia comes a year before the commencement of the seven-year broadcast deal that Cricket Australia has signed with media partners Seven Network and Foxtel.

According to Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's general manager of Big Bash Leagues, shortening the BBL season will provide more flexibility to create a better fixture for clubs and fans. Meanwhile, the Women's Big Bash will remain the same with its current 59-game season.