Hybrid Model To Be Implemented In Upcoming Events If Accepted: Najam Sethi

PCB said hybrid model will be implemented in CT and T20 WC if accepted.

The BCCI has been pressuring ACC members to not play in Pakistan.

Pakistan can withdraw from ICC WC 2023 on security concerns with no penalties.

Najam Sethi, the chairman of the management committee for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), stated that the hybrid model, if approved, will be used for both the Champions Trophy in Pakistan in 2025 and the World Cup in India in 2023.

4 Pakistan can withdraw from ICC WC 2023 on security concerns with no penalties. 4 PCB said hybrid model will be implemented in CT and T20 WC if accepted. 4 The BCCI has been pressuring ACC members to not play in Pakistan.

'Hybrid model is a compromise but we are ready for it. We have offered to host Asia Cup in two phases, four matches of the group stage will be played in Pakistan. After that, we all will go to a neutral venue to play the rest of the matches including the final,' Sethi said while talking to an Indian sports channel today.

Sethi claimed Pakistan's government will not permit the team to play World Cup in India because Indian government prevented BCCI from touring Pakistan, sending a clear message to the BCCI on the Asia Cup issue.

The BCCI has been pressuring the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to move the Asia Cup outside of Pakistan, and this needs to be mentioned. They are persuading ACC participants not to compete in the Asian competition in Pakistan.

Sethi also shared his conversation with a senior ACC representative. 'I met a senior ACC representative in Dubai three days ago. I explained the complete hybrid model to him. He went back to Jay Shah to discuss this model. Later on, I had a WhatsApp chat with him in which he said Jay Shah has no problem with it but he will consult with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka before making any decision,' he disclosed.

Earlier, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh were said to be against PCB's hybrid strategy, according to Indian media. However, trustworthy sources in PCB have revealed that both nations have concerns regarding United Arab Emirates (UAE) serving as the neutral location because of the country's customarily hot weather throughout September (the Asia Cup window).

In response to a query, Sethi stated that Pakistan will not face fines from the International Cricket Council (ICC) if they decide not to participate in the World Cup in India for security reasons. 'There will be no sanctions. There is a clause [Force Majeure] that allows us to decide whether to play or not in case of security concerns,' he asserted.

ICC member nations may choose to withdraw from the event if they believe there are security-related problems or unanticipated circumstances.