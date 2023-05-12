Ian Bishop Reveals His Favorite Pakistani Cricketer

Bishop considers Babar Azam to be one of greatest batters

Azam's captaincy attained top spot in ICC rankings

Ian Bishop, a former West Indian cricketer and well-known commentator, recently disclosed his favorite cricketers from several countries including England, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, and his native West Indies.

With the exception of Bangladesh and Pakistan, Ian Bishop mentioned his favorite former cricketers from various countries, including Robin Smith from England, Kumar Sangakkara from Sri Lanka, Sachin Tendulkar from India, and Brian Lara from his home country of West Indies.

Ian Bishop didn't name any favorite former cricketers from Bangladesh or Pakistan, but he did reveal that his favorite current cricketer from Bangladesh is Tamim Iqbal, who is older than Babar Azam. Bishop considers Babar Azam to be one of the greatest batters in the current era.

Babar Azam, who currently captains Pakistan in all three formats of cricket, has set a new record as the fastest batter to score 5000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs). He achieved this milestone in just 97 innings, surpassing the previous record held by South Africa's Hashim Amla, who took 101 innings to reach the same mark. Additionally, Babar has also become the fastest batter to score 18 centuries in the 50-over format.

During Babar Azam's captaincy, the Pakistan cricket team attained the top spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings for the first time in its history. The team won the first four One Day International (ODI) matches against New Zealand at home, allowing them to take the number one position. However, after losing the fifth ODI to the Kiwis, Pakistan was unable to maintain their top spot.