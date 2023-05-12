IHC Stays Sessions Court Proceeding On Toshakhana Case

The proceedings of the Toshakhana criminal case will remain suspended

Counsel Khawaja Haris represented the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

Khawaja Haris said ECP did not send the complaint as per the law.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq has issued stay order on the court proceeding underway before the sessions court regarding the Toshakhana case, Bol News reported.

“The proceedings of the Toshakhana criminal case will remain suspended until further notice,” the chief justice issued the order while hearing the plea regarding transferring the case to other court.

Counsel Khawaja Haris represented the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI). Initiating the hearing, the chief justice said there were four difference petitions by the lawyer, including one about transferring the case. Khawaja Haris said and one was about the case’s being inadmissible.

Aamer Farooq said they were soon going to shift to the new court building so they were only hearing the bail cases.

Giving arguments in the plea seeking transfer of the case to another court, Khawaja Haris said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) did not send the complaint as per the law. He said the ECP did not also give authority to anyone for sending the complaint.

He said the complaint could not be sent after passing of the established time. The CJ asked what the trial court had said on the objections. The judge said he would see that during submission of evidence, he said.

The CJ asked if the trial court had given any finding. The facts were clear that the ECP did not formally give approval for the complaint, he said. “The trial court said it will see the objections while recording the witnesses,” he said adding that when the case was not admissible then how the statements could be recorded.