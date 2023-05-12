British Council Announces Resumption Of A And O Level Exam

The papers will be held as per the scheduled from May 15.

The protection of candidates is first priority of the British Council.

Earlier, Cambridge exams scheduled for May 11 were canceled.

ISLAMABAD: The British Council has announced the resumption of A and O Level Cambridge examinations in Pakistan from Monday.

According to the announcement issued by Cambridge Assessment International Education, the papers will be held as per the scheduled from Monday, May 15.

Country Head Azmi Yusuf says that the schools will be informed about the results of the canceled papers. The protection of the candidates is the first priority of the British Council.

Due to the current situation in Pakistan, the Cambridge exams scheduled for May 11 were canceled.

In the announcement issued by the British Council, it was said that O-level and A-level examinations under the Cambridge system will not be conducted.