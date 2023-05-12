Man From Great Waldingfield Convicted Of Killing Wife And Daughter

Peter Nash, 47, convicted of killing wife and daughter in their home in Great Waldingfield, Suffolk.

Peter Nash, a 47-year-old man, has been convicted of killing his wife and daughter in their home in Great Waldingfield, Suffolk, after discovering that his wife was planning to leave him.

He asphyxiated his wife, Jillu Nash, and stabbed his daughter, Louise, aged 12, before attempting to take his own life. Nash was found guilty and will be sentenced on Wednesday. He remained emotionless during the verdict.

During his trial, Peter Nash, who was found guilty of murdering his wife and daughter, stated that their deaths were 'logical' and that he would not change what happened. He also claimed that the legal system did not apply to him and compared courts to casinos.

Prosecutors said that Nash calmly admitted to the killings and tried to justify them by claiming his wife was unfaithful and that his daughter was his 'property'. Mark Leamey, Jillu Nash's partner, became concerned when he could not reach her on the evening of 7 September and the morning of 8 September.

