Bindu Claims She Was Never Nominated For A Filmfare Award

Bindu has alleged that she was frequently nominated for Filmfare Awards.

Bindu made her debut in 1962 with Anpadh.

Bindu received nine Filmfare nominations but did not win a single award during her career.

Bindu has alleged that she was frequently nominated for Filmfare Awards but was never awarded despite receiving the most votes among the nominees. It happened multiple times, she claims, adding that Jaya Bachchan received the prize for her first film while she was told she was 'too new' to receive an award for Do Raaste.

0 Bindu received nine Filmfare nominations but did not win a single award during her career. 0 Bindu has alleged that she was frequently nominated for Filmfare Awards. 0 Bindu made her debut in 1962 with Anpadh.

Bindu received nine Filmfare nominations but did not win a single award during her Bollywood career. Bindu made her debut in 1962 with Anpadh and later appeared in the critically acclaimed flicks Ittefaq and Do Raaste in 1969. Both films did successfully at the box office, and Bindu received her first Filmfare nomination for both Ittefaqand Do Raaste. Later, Bindu was recognized for her roles in Dastaanand Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's legendary film Abhimaan. She also garnered Filmfare nominations for Hawas, Imtihan, and Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Arjun Pandit, and this was her final Filmfare nomination.

Talking to Bollywood Media, Bindu said, “Ye andar ki baatein hain, merko pata bhi chala tha ki sabse zyada votes milne ki bavajood, mujhe award nahi diya gaya (This all happens behind closed doors. I got to know that I had got the maximum votes, still they didn’t give me the award). This happened three to four times, and this has always happened at Filmfare.”

“I was nominated for Do Raaste. But they were like ‘How can we give you an award for your first film?’ But at the same time, they gave Jaya Bhaduri (Bachchan) an award for Guddi because she was the heroine. They didn’t give it to me. I was nominated for Dastaan also. I got votes, but again they didn’t give me the award.”

Bindu became one of the top heroines who appeared in cabaret dance songs in Hindi films after securing her place in the film industry early on with her acting ability. Aside from Bindu, Helen, and Aruna Irani established the new wave of Bollywood dance tunes and vamps in the 1970s.