Ghana Ali Discusses Becoming The Second Wife Of A Married Man

Ghana Ali is a gorgeous and accomplished Pakistani television and cinema actress.

Ghana Ali is frequently chastised in the media for marrying an already-married man.

People accuse her of destroying a home, but she seems unconcerned and ignores the haters.

Ghana Ali is a gorgeous and accomplished Pakistani television and cinema actress who has been in a number of dramas and films. She has a sizable Instagram following. The actress is happily married with two gorgeous children. Ghana Ali is frequently chastised in the media for marrying an already-married man. People accuse her of destroying a home, but she seems unconcerned and ignores the haters.

4 People accuse her of destroying a home, but she seems unconcerned and ignores the haters. 4 Ghana Ali is a gorgeous and accomplished Pakistani television and cinema actress. 4 Ghana Ali is frequently chastised in the media for marrying an already-married man.

She said, “My husband is a very decent man, I want my daughter to have a husband like him, well, I was somehow prepared for the controversy after marrying my husband, I knew this will come, I know it was planned and it was supposed to happen, my husband’s first wife knew each and everything about me and my husband, she was told before, I don’t know what were her personal reasons, I was shocked on whatever had happened. I was told that she had done suicide as well I mean it was very tough, I know it was a difficult time for her. Also, my husband said that this happens when two people are happy with each other but when a person knows that things are not well between the two then this rant is uncalled for, my husband continuously supported me in this”.