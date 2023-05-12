Hrithik Roshan Asks The Crowd If His Role In Vikram Vedha Was Successful

Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha is now available to watch online.

The actor admitted that playing the mobster Vedha was "a little wacky" for him.

Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, and Yogita Bihani also appeared in the Hindi adaptation.

Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha is now available to watch online, with the digital premiere made available for free. On Instagram, the actor notified his fans of the situation and questioned if his experiment in the film was successful. The actor admitted that playing the mobster Vedha was 'a little wacky' for him.

Sharing a black and white glimpse of his character Vedha on Instagram along with a poster also featuring Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik wrote, “Really eager for you all to watch Vikram Vedha! I tried doing something in this one which was a bit whacko for me. I wonder if it has worked. YOU tell me! Also, by the way, you can watch the digital premiere for absolutely FREE! Which I think is amazing, well done @officialjiocinema for making this happen!! Streaming from tonight!!

Hrithik's actor-girlfriend Saba Azad reacted to the post, saying, “Yeahhhhhh” in the comments section. Answering Hrithik's question, a fan wrote, “It was definitely one of your best performances ever sir, the only reason why it didn’t do well at the box office was because it was a fresh remake. You should definitely do more roles like this, your portrayal of Vedha gave me the angry young man vibes (the peak Big B).”

Another wrote, “You were extraordinary..the movie was amazing!! Not all good movies work..not all bad movies fail!!” One more commented, “It worked and it worked out absolutely amazing (fire emojis) couldn't have been better..got to witness a new version of Hrithik Roshan in this movie. Eagerly waiting to watch it again.”

The film, directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, was a remake of their own Tamil film of the same name, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, and Yogita Bihani also appeared in the Hindi adaptation.

Vikram Vedha is about a tough cop named Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) who sets out to track down and apprehend a feared mobster named Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). However, what follows is a cat-and-mouse game in which Vedha, a superb storyteller, assists Vikram in peeling back layers through a succession of stories that lead to thought-provoking moral difficulties. The film grossed 78 crore at the domestic box office but underperformed forecasts.