Priyanka Chopra To Visit Delhi: Parineeti Chopra Engagement To Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha are going to marry.

Her cousin's sister, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, will be accompanying her for the festivities.

Manish Malhotra, will also be in attendance at the engagement ceremony.

After much conjecture and public spotting, actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha are going to marry on May 13 in a discreet yet royal engagement ceremony in Delhi. And we have the unique knowledge that her cousin's sister, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, will be accompanying her for the festivities.

The couple will tie the knot in a traditional ceremony at Kapurthala House near Connaught Place. According to a source, Priyanka will arrive in Delhi on the morning of May 13th.

“It will be a short trip for Priyanka. She has kept her work aside just to be there for the occasion and be there for her sister. She will be reaching Delhi on the 13th morning. Her husband Nick Jonas is not expected to accompany her, and it is yet to be seen if she brings her daughter, Malti as a surprise for the family,” says the source.

Manish Malhotra, a fashion designer, will also be in attendance at the engagement ceremony. In fact, Parineeti is dressed in an understated Indian attire fashioned by the couturier.

At the moment, Parineeti is already in Delhi with her family, overlooking the arrangement for the occasion. “They are not trying to keep the engagement a secret, but definitely want to keep it intimate with only family and close friends in attendance. It is a big occasion for the couple and they want to embark on the new beginning with the whole family,” adds the source.

It will be a full Punjabi affair with hues of pastel. “The engagement will be in Punjabi style full of naach, gaana, and Dhoom. The theme of the engagement is pastel, which also reflects in their personalities. The guests have been informed about it, and are expected to be in sync with it,” says the insider, adding that the guests will start arriving a night before the big day.

It’s not just the Delhi venue that is getting decked up for the big occasion for the Chopra family. “Parineeti’s house in Mumbai is also getting ready and will reflect the mood of the happy occasion. There will be lights and decor to show the new beginning of her life,” says the source.

Can people expect the couple to make an official outing after the ceremony for the media? “Well, that is what they have not decided yet. They might plan to go for it, but they haven’t made up their mind for the same yet,” shares the source, adding that they have not thought about the wedding yet. “The focus is on engagement right now,” adds the insider.

The couple will dress in color-coordinated clothes for the evening function. Chadha will wear an achkan made by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.

Parineeti fueled relationship rumors earlier this year when she was seen with lawmaker Chadha in Mumbai on consecutive days. It was followed by other appearances together, the most recent of which was at Mohali Cricket Stadium, where they watched an IPL match together, leading fans to believe that they are indeed dating.



















