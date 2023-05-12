When Aishwarya Rai Taught A British Journalist How To Eat Samosas With Her Hands

Aishwarya Rai explaining the Indian manner of eating samosa to a foreign journalist.

An old video of Aishwarya Rai explaining the Indian manner of eating samosa to a foreign journalist is becoming viral on social media. While some find it nostalgic, others find the flashback video to be 'too funny.'

In the 2012 video, Aishwarya is seen dining with a British journalist at a posh restaurant in Mumbai. In the video, the actor is dressed in beige ethnic clothing as she picks up a piece of samosa from her plate and explains that it is meant to be eaten with hands rather than a fork or knife. The journalist had attempted to eat his samosa with a fork and knife.

In the old clip, Aishwarya chuckles and says, 'Happy snacking with the hand. It is not quite easy to do this (eat samosa) with a fork and knife. This is a hand snack, a finger snack.' She was speaking with British television host, journalist, comedian, and writer David Frost in 2012 for an interview for Al-Jazeera. He had traveled to Mumbai to meet Aishwarya. During the interview, the actor also told him that she loves Indian food, and has never ever been on a diet.

Fans loved Aishwarya's sense of humor, and liked how she taught him how to have samosa in 'desi style'. One commented on the old video, which is being widely shared on Instagram and YouTube, 'Samosa in desi Indian style.' Another one said, 'Ha ha, not easy eating samosa with a fork. True. Good old Aishwarya!' One more said, 'Only Aishwarya can do this with a foreign journalist – 'eat with your hands'. Too funny.'

Aishwarya was most recently seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II (PS2) with Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. On April 28, the second installment of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus was published. In PS2, Aishwarya plays Nandini, the queen of Pazhuvoor. She appeared in the film in a double role as Nandini's mother, Mandakini Devi.