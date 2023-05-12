Lionel Messi Set For Paris Saint-Germain Return

The football star has had two subpar years in France

There has been no official announcement from Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi, who was suspended by Paris Saint-Germain for traveling to Saudi Arabia without authorization, may make a comeback for their Ligue 1 game against Ajaccio on Saturday.

The football star, who missed a training session, was absent from the team's previous victory against Troyes last weekend.

Despite Lionel Messi's apology to Paris Saint-Germain and his return to training with the team on Monday, it appears that his tenure at Parc des Princes is coming to an end.

The football star has had two subpar years in France and may depart for Saudi Arabia next season as part of a high-profile agreement with one of the country's local clubs.

'Messi is a done deal. He will play in Saudi Arabia next season,' a source told AFP while speaking on condition of anonymity.

'The contract is exceptional. It´s huge. We are just finalising some small details,' added the source, who is not authorised to speak to media.

There has been no official announcement from Paris Saint-Germain regarding Lionel Messi's departure, and his father and agent, Jorge, have not provided any information on this matter either.

'If the club had wanted to renew his contract, it would have been done earlier,' said a PSG source.

Fixtures (kick-offs all GMT)

Friday

Lens v Reims (1900)

Saturday

Strasbourg v Nice (1500), Paris Saint-Germain v Ajaccio (1900)

Sunday

Clermont v Lyon (1100), Brest v Auxerre, Montpellier v Lorient, Rennes v Troyes, Toulouse v Nantes (all 1500), Monaco v Lille (1505), Marseille v Angers (1845)