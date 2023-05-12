Xavi Hernandez Eyes Messi And Zubimendi For FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona's current coach, Xavi Hernandez, is advocating for the transfer of Lionel Messi, his former teammate, and Real Sociedad's midfielder, Martin Zubimendi.

Xavi is specifically interested in Zubimendi to fill the impending void left by Sergio Busquets, who announced his departure from the team at the end of the current season.

Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta, is reportedly advancing negotiations to sign Ruben Neves, despite the preferences of the club's coach, Xavi, who favors a Spanish midfielder. Neves was a target for the team last summer and has resurfaced as an option.

However, the move is causing internal discussions at Camp Nou, with Laporta seeking to bring in the Portuguese international, whom he has a close relationship with through his agent, Jorge Mendes. Xavi, on the other hand, is skeptical about Neves' suitability for his preferred style of play.

Barcelona had shown interest in signing Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat as a potential replacement for the departing Sergio Busquets.

The 26-year-old's current contract with the Italian club expires in 2024, and he reportedly expressed a desire to move to Barcelona. However, recent reports suggest that the Catalan club's interest in Amrabat has decreased in the past few weeks.

As a result, Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta, will focus on negotiations with Ruben Neves, who is also in the final year of his contract.

Lionel Messi, who has been linked to a return to Barcelona for the past six months, is reportedly looking to leave his current club Paris Saint-Germain. Despite strong rumors, the Catalan club denies having reached any agreement with Messi's representatives.

There were also reports that the Argentine was considering a lucrative contract offer from Saudi club Al-Hilal, but Messi's father denied the rumors in a recent Instagram post, stating that no decision would be made before the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Barcelona is in negotiations with winger Ousmane Dembele to extend his contract, as he is considered an important player in Xavi's plans for the team.