French Citizens Released In Iran, Says Macron

Two French citizens, Bernard Phelan and Benjamin Briere, who were held in Iran have been released, according to a statement made by President Emmanuel Macron.

Relations between France and Iran have been strained as Tehran detained several French nationals, which Paris has criticized as arbitrary arrests and akin to taking hostages.

In a separate statement, the French foreign minister, Catherine Colonna, announced that both French citizens, Bernard Phelan and Benjamin Briere, are now on their way to France.

She had spoken to her Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, on Friday morning. Bernard Phelan, who holds dual French-Irish citizenship, had been sentenced to 6.5 years in prison earlier this year for allegedly providing information to another country, despite his poor health condition.

Benjamin Briere had been detained in Iran since May 2020, after being arrested for flying a remote-controlled mini helicopter near the Turkmenistan-Iran border to capture aerial or motion images, and was later sentenced to 8 years in prison on spying charges.

“We will continue to work toward the return of those of our fellow nationals who are still detained in Iran,” Macron said in a tweet.















