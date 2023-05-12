German Train Passengers Face 50-hour Strike As Union Demands For Pay Increase Are Rejected

EVG plans to hold a 50-hour strike from Sunday to Tuesday after employers refused higher pay demands.

The union demands a 12% pay raise or 650 euros more each month for its members

The strike could be canceled if employers present a better offer.

The EVG union, which represents over 200,000 railway workers in Germany, announced on Friday that a planned strike will proceed next week after employers refused their demands for higher pay.

The union has planned a 50-hour strike starting from Sunday until Tuesday, which will affect long-distance travel, with Deutsche Bahn canceling all such journeys and most regional trains expected to be halted.

The impending strike is anticipated to be one of the largest in recent years, with the previous such walkout occurring in April.

Despite rejecting employers' latest offer on better pay, the German labor union representing over 200,000 railway workers, EVG, has not ruled out the possibility of cancelling the planned 50-hour strike from late Sunday to late Tuesday if employers present a better offer.

The union's demands include a 12% pay raise for members or a minimum of 650 euros each month, and for the minimum wage of 12 euros an hour to be included in basic pay rather than as bonuses for some workers. The strike will impact many rail companies and freight traffic.







