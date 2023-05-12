Blood Test To Distinguish Tired Drivers On Anvil

Drowsy driving is as deadly as drunk driving.

People who are sleep deprived may have microsleep episodes.

During microsleep, we don’t fall asleep completely , brain drifts away for few seconds.

Drowsy driving is just as dangerous as drunk driving, if not more so, and both can cause accidents and fatalities on the road due to the driver's lack of alertness and slow reaction time. According to The Guardian, a new blood test could pave the way for taking legal action against drowsy drivers, adding that the test could be available within two years. Up until now, there was no way to determine whether a driver was tired or sleep deprived at the time of the accident.

According to Professor Steven Lockley, a sleep specialist at Harvard Medical School, who spoke with The Guardian, 'There has to be a system to check whether someone has had enough sleep, because they could be putting other people's lives at risk.'

People who don't get enough sleep might have a sleep disorder and have microsleeps because they're tired. This could result in fatal collisions on the road. Microsleeps can endure from a couple of moments to a couple of moments. During microsleep, one does not completely fall asleep, but the brain drifts away for a few seconds, causing one to lose focus.

As per a review, individuals might have a lofty mental deterioration following 18 hours of keeping awake, which resembles having liquor in the framework. Recent studies demonstrate that driving under the influence of alcohol can be just as dangerous as driving under the influence of alcohol.

Dr Murarji Ghadge, ENT Expert Specialist and Rest Expert computerized know that many individuals who are sleepless erroneously believe that they can function admirably on a couple of long stretches of rest consistently for a lengthy timeframe. The expert went on to say that even a slight lack of sleep could hurt physical and mental performance, including driving.

'Getting too little sleep or driving at night could make you sleepy, which could make you more likely to get into a car accident. Sleepiness was anticipated to be a component in 13% of extreme injury crashes and 21% of all deadly engine vehicle crashes in late examinations'.

A group of researchers led by Clare Anderson, a professor at Monash University in Australia's Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health, is currently working on a test that would measure how many hours of sleep a driver has had. This means that the test could be ready for use in the near future. According to a report in The Guardian, the team has discovered five blood biomarkers that can pinpoint with 99 percent accuracy whether a person has been awake for at least 24 hours.



