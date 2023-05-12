Air India Fined 30 Lakhs After Pilot Lets Friend Into Cockpit

Air India fined ₹30 lakh and pilot suspended for allowing a friend to enter and stay in cockpit.

The entire crew was derostered earlier and the airline failed to take prompt corrective action.

Allowing unauthorized individuals to enter the cockpit during a flight violates safety norms.

The Indian aviation regulator announced that Air India has been fined ₹ 30 lakh and a pilot has been suspended for three months after allowing a woman friend to enter and remain in the cockpit during a flight from Dubai to Delhi in February, which breached safety regulations.

'The pilot in command of the flight allowed the entry into cockpit during cruise, of an Air India Staff on duty travelling as passenger, in violation of DGCA regulations,' said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Air India did not take prompt corrective action despite this being a 'safety sensitive violation', said the regulator.

'Air India has been fined ₹ Thirty lakhs for not promptly and effectively addressing the safety sensitive issue.

The pilot License of the PIC has been suspended for a period of three months for misuse of his authority vested under the Aircraft Rules 1937 and allowing violation of the applicable DGCA regulations. The Copilot has been warned for not being assertive in preventing the violation,' the regulator said.

According to the aviation regulator, allowing unauthorised individuals to enter the cockpit during a flight violates safety norms.

