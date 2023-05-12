Only Wealthy Can Afford to Have Children in Italy says Pope Francis

Pope Francis expresses concern over difficulty of starting a family in Italy.

He attributes declining birth rates to harsh free-market conditions.

Pets are replacing children in some households, according to the Pope.

During a recent statement, Pope Francis expressed concern that starting a family in Italy has become increasingly difficult and that only the wealthy are able to afford it.

He warned that the harsh conditions of the free market were hindering young people from having children, which has led to a 14th consecutive annual decrease in births, with the country's overall population dropping by 179,000 to 58.85 million in 2022.

'Difficulty in finding a stable job, difficulty in keeping one, prohibitively expensive houses, sky-high rents and insufficient wages are real problems,' he said, sitting alongside Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.





'Difficulty in finding a stable job, difficulty in keeping one, prohibitively expensive houses, sky-high rents and insufficient wages are real problems,' he said, sitting alongside Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

'The free market, without the necessary corrective measures, becomes savage and produces increasingly serious situations and inequalities,' he added.

Pope Francis observed that in some households, pets were taking the place of children. He shared an anecdote from a recent audience, where a woman had asked him for a blessing for her 'baby,' but upon opening her bag, revealed that it was actually a dog.

'I lost my patience and upbraided her saying many children are hungry and you bring me a dog,' he said.

'We cannot passively accept that so many young people struggle to realise their family dream and are forced to lower the bar of desire, settling for mediocre substitutes: making money, aiming for a career, travelling, jealously guarding leisure time,' he said. Italy's shrinking population has become a major concern for the country, as it is the third-largest economy in the euro zone. The economy minister recently warned that Italy's GDP could decline by 18 percentage points in the next two decades if the current birth rate trends persist. 4 Pets are replacing children in some households, according to the Pope. 4 Pope Francis expresses concern over difficulty of starting a family in Italy. 4 He attributes declining birth rates to harsh free-market conditions. Similarly, the education minister expressed concern that Italy's school population was set to decrease by one million over the next ten years based on current demographics. These projections indicate a growing sense of urgency to address Italy's demographic crisis.





