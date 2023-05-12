Huawei Nova 10 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Huawei Nova 10 has a triple-camera setup on the back.

The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Huawei Nova 10 is easily available in the market. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G chipset, which is a mid-range chipset designed to provide good performance and power efficiency.

It features a 6.67-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels and a high 120Hz refresh rate.

The Huawei Nova 10 also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and a large 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support up to 66W.

Huawei Nova 10 price in Pakistan

Huawei Nova 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 128,999/-

Huawei Nova 10 specifications

Build OS Harmony OS 2.0 Dimensions 162.2 x 73.9 x 6.9 mm Weight 168 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Silver, Green, Violet Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 18(800), 19(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 670) Chipset Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 642L Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features HDR10, 120Hz Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K, 1080p, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 60 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide), HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/a/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (3), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

- Fast charging 66W, Reverse charging



