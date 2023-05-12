Huawei Nova 10 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Huawei Nova 10 has a triple-camera setup on the back.
Huawei Nova 10 is easily available in the market. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G chipset, which is a mid-range chipset designed to provide good performance and power efficiency.
It features a 6.67-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels and a high 120Hz refresh rate.
The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
The Huawei Nova 10 also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and a large 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support up to 66W.
Huawei Nova 10 price in Pakistan
Huawei Nova 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 128,999/-
Huawei Nova 10 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Harmony OS 2.0
|Dimensions
|162.2 x 73.9 x 6.9 mm
|Weight
|168 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Violet
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 18(800), 19(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 670)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|HDR10, 120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K, 1080p, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|60 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide), HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/a/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (3), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|- Fast charging 66W, Reverse charging
