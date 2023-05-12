Huawei Nova Y90 Price In Pakistan & Specs

- Huawei Nova Y90 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset.
Huawei Nova Y90 is easily available in the market. It has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2388 Pixels and a fast refresh rate of 120Hz.
The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset, which is a mid-range chipset designed to provide good performance and power efficiency.
The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
On the back of the Huawei Nova Y90, there are three cameras.
The Huawei Nova Y90 also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and a large 5000mAh battery with up to 40W fast charging support.
Huawei Nova Y90 price in Pakistan
Huawei Nova Y90 price in Pakistan is Rs. 48,999/-
Huawei Nova Y90 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Harmony OS 2.0
|UI
|EMUI 12
|Dimensions
|163.3 x 74.7 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Crystal Blue, Pearl White, Emerald Green, Midnight Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 18(800), 19(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2388 Pixels (~391 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|No Google Play Services, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 40W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
