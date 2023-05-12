language: English
Huawei Nova Y90 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Huawei Nova Y90 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Web Desk 12 May , 2023 12:37 AM

Huawei Nova Y90 Price In Pakistan & Specs
Huawei Nova Y90 is easily available in the market. It has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2388 Pixels and a fast refresh rate of 120Hz.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset, which is a mid-range chipset designed to provide good performance and power efficiency.

The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the back of the Huawei Nova Y90, there are three cameras.

The Huawei Nova Y90 also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and a large 5000mAh battery with up to 40W fast charging support.

Huawei Nova Y90 price in Pakistan

Huawei Nova Y90 price in Pakistan is Rs. 48,999/-

Huawei Nova Y90 specifications

Build OS Harmony OS 2.0
UI EMUI 12
Dimensions 163.3 x 74.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight 195 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Crystal Blue, Pearl White, Emerald Green, Midnight Black
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 18(800), 19(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPU Adreno 610
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.7 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2388 Pixels (~391 PPI)
Extra Features 90Hz
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card No
Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front 8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra No Google Play Services, Photo/video editor, Document editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 40W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)


