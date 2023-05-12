Oppo A16e Price In Pakistan & Features

The Oppo A16e is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.

The phone runs on Android 11 Operating System.

It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Oppo A16e is a good mid-range smartphone that offers a large display, decent camera performance, and good battery life.

It features a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The Oppo A16e is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, which is a mid-range chipset designed to provide good performance and power efficiency. The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The Oppo A16e has a dual-camera setup on the back, which includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front-facing camera is a 5-megapixel sensor that is capable of capturing good quality selfies and making video calls.

Other features of the Oppo A16e include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a large 4230mAh battery, and support for fast charging up to 10W. The phone also runs on Android 11 with Oppo's ColorOS 11.1 on top, which provides a clean and user-friendly interface.

Oppo A16e price in Pakistan

Oppo A16e price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Oppo A16e specifications