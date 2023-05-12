language: English
Oppo A16e Price In Pakistan & Features

12 May , 2023

Oppo A16e is a good mid-range smartphone that offers a large display, decent camera performance, and good battery life.

It features a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The Oppo A16e is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.

The phone runs on Android 11 Operating System.

The Oppo A16e is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, which is a mid-range chipset designed to provide good performance and power efficiency. The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The Oppo A16e has a dual-camera setup on the back, which includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front-facing camera is a 5-megapixel sensor that is capable of capturing good quality selfies and making video calls.

Other features of the Oppo A16e include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a large 4230mAh battery, and support for fast charging up to 10W. The phone also runs on Android 11 with Oppo's ColorOS 11.1 on top, which provides a clean and user-friendly interface.

Oppo A16e price in Pakistan

Oppo A16e price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Oppo A16e specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS
UI ColorOS 11.1
Dimensions 164 x 75.4 x 7.9 mm
Weight 175 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Black, Blue, White
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
Chipset Mediatek MT6762D Helio P22 (12 nm)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.52 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features 60Hz, 480 nits (Typical)
Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
Camera Main 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1', PDAF, LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front 5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
Radio FM Radio (Unspecified)
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh

Battery charging 10W

