Oppo A33 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Oppo A33 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 12 May , 2023 06:20 PM

Oppo A33 Price In Pakistan & Specifications
The Oppo A33 is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The device is powered by the Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) octa-core processor.

The Oppo A33 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display and an HD+ resolution of 720 x 160 pixels. The display screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The device runs on Android 10 ColorOS 7.2, which offers a great user experience. The gadget features 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.

The Oppo A33 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, and the selfie camera is 8 megapixels. Both cameras perform great in low light because of the night-mode feature.

The phone is available in Moonlight Black and Mint Cream colors. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 18 W of fast charging.

Oppo A33 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A33 price in Pakistan is Rs Rs. 25,999.

 Oppo A33 specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Moonlight Black, Mint Cream
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
Chipset Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
GPU Adreno 610
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.5 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~259 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features 90Hz refresh rate
Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) (dedicated slot)
Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06', PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front 8 MP, f/2.4, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
Radio FM Radio
USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS,EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Games Built-in + downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast battery charging 18W

