Oppo A33 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Oppo A33 is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The device is powered by the Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) octa-core processor.

The Oppo A33 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display and an HD+ resolution of 720 x 160 pixels. The display screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The device runs on Android 10 ColorOS 7.2, which offers a great user experience. The gadget features 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.

The Oppo A33 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, and the selfie camera is 8 megapixels. Both cameras perform great in low light because of the night-mode feature.

The phone is available in Moonlight Black and Mint Cream colors. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 18 W of fast charging.

Oppo A33 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A33 price in Pakistan is Rs Rs. 25,999.

