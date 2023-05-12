Oppo A33 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Oppo A33 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor.
- The smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD, HD display.
- The device includes GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.
The Oppo A33 is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The device is powered by the Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) octa-core processor.
The Oppo A33 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display and an HD+ resolution of 720 x 160 pixels. The display screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.
The device runs on Android 10 ColorOS 7.2, which offers a great user experience. The gadget features 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.
The Oppo A33 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, and the selfie camera is 8 megapixels. Both cameras perform great in low light because of the night-mode feature.
The phone is available in Moonlight Black and Mint Cream colors. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 18 W of fast charging.
Oppo A33 price in Pakistan
The Oppo A33 price in Pakistan is Rs Rs. 25,999.
Oppo A33 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Moonlight Black, Mint Cream
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 Pixels (~259 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|90Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06', PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.4, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS,EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast battery charging 18W
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- - Oppo A33
- Ac
- Corning gorilla glass
- Hdr
- Night-mode
- Oppo A33 camera
- Oppo A33 display
- Pakistan
- Panorama
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
688,141,754[+20,487*]
DEATHS
6,873,514[+12*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,900[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]