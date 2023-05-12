Realme C55 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Realme C55 has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.

The phone is powered by a 2.0 Ghz Octa Core processor.

It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Realme C55 is recently launched in pakistan at reasonable price. It is a mid-range smartphone with outstanding features.

It features a 6.72-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.

The phone is powered by a 2.0 Ghz Octa Core processor, which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, the Realme C55 comes with a dual-camera setup at the back.

The phone runs on Realme Go UI 4.0 based on Android 13 and packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33w fast charging.

The phone is available in three color options - Sun Shower, Rainy Night and Rainforest.

Realme C55 price in Pakistan

Realme C55 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-

Realme C55 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Realme UI 4.0 Dimensions 165.6 x 75.9 x 7.9 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Sun Shower, Rainy Night, Rainforest Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G88 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.72 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~392 PPI) Protection Panda Glass Extra Features 90Hz, 680 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 64 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash Features Burst, Filter, Time lapse, Pro, Panorama, Macro, Night, Video ([email protected]/60fps) Front 8 MP, (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 29 min (advertised)

IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen