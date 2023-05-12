Realme C55 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- Realme C55 has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.
- The phone is powered by a 2.0 Ghz Octa Core processor.
- It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Realme C55 is recently launched in pakistan at reasonable price. It is a mid-range smartphone with outstanding features.
It features a 6.72-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.
The phone is powered by a 2.0 Ghz Octa Core processor, which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
In terms of camera, the Realme C55 comes with a dual-camera setup at the back.
The phone runs on Realme Go UI 4.0 based on Android 13 and packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33w fast charging.
The phone is available in three color options - Sun Shower, Rainy Night and Rainforest.
Realme C55 price in Pakistan
Realme C55 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-
Realme C55 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 4.0
|Dimensions
|165.6 x 75.9 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sun Shower, Rainy Night, Rainforest
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G88 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.72 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~392 PPI)
|Protection
|Panda Glass
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 680 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 64 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Burst, Filter, Time lapse, Pro, Panorama, Macro, Night, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|8 MP, (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 29 min (advertised)
IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen
End of Article
