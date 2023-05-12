Realme C55 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

language: English
12 May , 2023

Realme C55 is recently launched in pakistan at reasonable price. It is a mid-range smartphone with outstanding features.

It features a 6.72-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.

The phone is powered by a 2.0 Ghz Octa Core processor, which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, the Realme C55 comes with a dual-camera setup at the back.

The phone runs on Realme Go UI 4.0 based on Android 13 and packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33w fast charging.

The phone is available in three color options - Sun Shower, Rainy Night and Rainforest.

Realme C55 price in Pakistan

Realme C55 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-

Realme C55 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS
UI Realme UI 4.0
Dimensions 165.6 x 75.9 x 7.9 mm
Weight 189 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Sun Shower, Rainy Night, Rainforest
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Mediatek Helio G88 (12nm)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.72 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~392 PPI)
Protection Panda Glass
Extra Features 90Hz, 680 nits (peak)
Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Camera Main Dual Camera: 64 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash
Features Burst, Filter, Time lapse, Pro, Panorama, Macro, Night, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
Front 8 MP, (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 29 min (advertised)

IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen

