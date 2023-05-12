Realme introduced the Narzo N55, marking the debut of the Narzo N-series.

Realme recently introduced the Narzo N55, marking the debut of the Narzo N-series. Now, they are set to expand the lineup further by launching the Narzo N53 in India on May 18.

Realme is positioning the Narzo N53 as a game-changer in the entry-level smartphone segment, emphasizing its striking design, impressive performance, and advanced features. Although specific specifications of the Narzo N53 have not been disclosed by the company, they have unveiled the phone's design and highlighted its key features.

The Realme Narzo N53's rear is reminiscent of the iPhone Pro models since it features a squircle-shaped camera island with three circles—two for cameras and one for the flash.

The Narzo N53 showcases a California Sunshine design on its back panel, featuring a shower-like pattern reminiscent of the Realme C55's Sunshower version. The bottom of the device houses the USB-C port, along with the 3.5mm headphone jack, microphone, and speaker grille. On the right-side frame, you will find the volume rocker and power button, which also function as a fingerprint scanner.

The Narzo N53 features a notched display on the front, but the exact diagonal size and resolution have not been disclosed. However, it can be confirmed that the device utilizes an LCD panel for its display technology.

The Realme Narzo N53 will be powered by a substantial 5,000 mAh battery and support 33W fast charging, capable of charging up to 50% in just 34 minutes. The smartphone is expected to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, although additional memory configurations have not been confirmed yet.

The Narzo N53 is set to impress with its slim profile, measuring just 7.49mm in thickness, which will make it the thinnest Realme smartphone to date. Amazon.in has revealed that the smartphone will be available in at least two colors; however, the specific marketing names for these colors have not been disclosed yet.

To generate excitement for the Narzo N53, Realme is expected to build anticipation around its features and capabilities. While waiting for more information about the Narzo N53, you can check out our review of the Realme C55, which serves as the foundation for the Narzo N55. Additionally, there is a video review available below for you to watch.