Samsung Galaxy A34 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Web Desk 11 May , 2023 10:08 PM

  • The Samsung Galaxy A34 has a triple-camera setup on the back.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
  • It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy A34 is a great mid-range smartphone that offers a large and high-quality display, a powerful processor, and an impressive camera setup which is currently available for sale.

It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 has a triple-camera setup on the back.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

It features a large 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 Pixels and a high 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy A34 is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 1080 (6 nm) chipset, which is a mid-range chipset designed to provide a good balance of performance and power efficiency. The phone also comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

The Galaxy A34 has a triple-camera setup on the back, which includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The front-facing camera is a 13-megapixel sensor that is capable of capturing high-quality selfies and making video calls.

Other features of the Samsung Galaxy A34 include an in-display fingerprint sensor and a large 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 25W.

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A34 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS
UI OneUI 5.1
Dimensions 161.3 x 78.1 x 8.2 mm
Weight 199 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Lime, Graphite, Violet, Silver
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band 5G SA/NSA
Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Mediatek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 (6 nm)
GPU Mali-G68 MC4
Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.6 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~390 PPI)
Extra Features 120Hz
Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0', PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0' + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
Front 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1', Video ([email protected], [email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 min), Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast battery 25W wired

