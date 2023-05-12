Samsung Galaxy A34 Price In Pakistan & Specs

The Samsung Galaxy A34 has a triple-camera setup on the back.

Samsung Galaxy A34 is a great mid-range smartphone that offers a large and high-quality display, a powerful processor, and an impressive camera setup which is currently available for sale.

It features a large 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 Pixels and a high 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy A34 is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 1080 (6 nm) chipset, which is a mid-range chipset designed to provide a good balance of performance and power efficiency. The phone also comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

The Galaxy A34 has a triple-camera setup on the back, which includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The front-facing camera is a 13-megapixel sensor that is capable of capturing high-quality selfies and making video calls.

Other features of the Samsung Galaxy A34 include an in-display fingerprint sensor and a large 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 25W.

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A34 specifications