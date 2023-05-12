Samsung Galaxy M04 Price In Pakistan & Features

Samsung Galaxy M04 has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy M04 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.

It features a 6.5-inch PLS IPS display.

Samsung Galaxy M04 is a decent entry-level smartphone that offers basic features and specifications at an affordable price.

0 It features a 6.5-inch PLS IPS display. 0 Samsung Galaxy M04 has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. 0 The Galaxy M04 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.

It features a 6.5-inch PLS IPS display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels.

The Galaxy M04 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, which is a low-end chipset designed for basic tasks and casual use.

The phone comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

The Galaxy M04 has a dual-camera setup on the back, which includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The front-facing camera is a 8-megapixel sensor that is capable of capturing decent selfies and making video calls.

Other features of the Samsung Galaxy M04 include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a large 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M04 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy M04 price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Samsung Galaxy M04 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions N/A Weight 207 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.3 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main 13 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Battery charging 10W



