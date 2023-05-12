Samsung Galaxy M04 Price In Pakistan & Features

- Samsung Galaxy M04 has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.
- The Galaxy M04 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.
- It features a 6.5-inch PLS IPS display.
Samsung Galaxy M04 is a decent entry-level smartphone that offers basic features and specifications at an affordable price.
It features a 6.5-inch PLS IPS display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels.
The Galaxy M04 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, which is a low-end chipset designed for basic tasks and casual use.
The phone comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.
The Galaxy M04 has a dual-camera setup on the back, which includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The front-facing camera is a 8-megapixel sensor that is capable of capturing decent selfies and making video calls.
Other features of the Samsung Galaxy M04 include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a large 5,000mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy M04 price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy M04 price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-
Samsung Galaxy M04 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|207 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|13 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Battery charging 10W
