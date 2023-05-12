Tecno Camon 20 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Techno Camon 20 Pro launched with attractive price range and impressive features.

The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 (6nm) octa-core processor.

The device includes 8 GB of fastest RAM and 64 megapixels of primary camera.

The Techno Camon 20 Pro has recently been launched on the market with an attractive price range and impressive features. This smartphone is equipped with the powerful MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) octa-core processor.

The newly launched Techno Camon 20 Pro features a high-performance chipset running at 2.2 GHz, delivering excellent processing power for seamless execution of heavy applications and files.

0 The device includes 8 GB of fastest RAM and 64 megapixels of primary camera. 0 Techno Camon 20 Pro launched with attractive price range and impressive features. 0 The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 (6nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz display that offers an immersive viewing experience. The FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels ensures crisp visuals, making it ideal for enjoying Netflix and multimedia content. Running on the latest Android 13 operating system with HIOS 13, the device provides a seamless and user-friendly interface for an enhanced user experience.

The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 265 GB of built-in storage. It takes a massive amount of storage to download and store a large amount of files and useful data.

The Techno Camon 20 Pro is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform great and capture high-resolution pictures and videos. Some premium features included in the phone's primary camera are PDAF, ring-LED flash, HDR, and panorama.

The smartphone comes in Predawn Black and Serenity Blue color options and features an under-display optical fingerprint scanner for enhanced device security.

The device features a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery that supports 33 W of fast charging.

Techno Camon 20 Pro price in Pakistan

The Techno Camon 20 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 74,999.

Techno Camon 20 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI HIOS 13 Dimensions 162.7 x 75.9 x 7.8 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Predawn Black, Serenity Blue, Doodle edition Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7', PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 32 MP, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast battery 33W wired



