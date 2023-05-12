Tecno Camon 20 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- Techno Camon 20 Pro launched with attractive price range and impressive features.
The Techno Camon 20 Pro has recently been launched on the market with an attractive price range and impressive features. This smartphone is equipped with the powerful MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) octa-core processor.
The newly launched Techno Camon 20 Pro features a high-performance chipset running at 2.2 GHz, delivering excellent processing power for seamless execution of heavy applications and files.
The smartphone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz display that offers an immersive viewing experience. The FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels ensures crisp visuals, making it ideal for enjoying Netflix and multimedia content. Running on the latest Android 13 operating system with HIOS 13, the device provides a seamless and user-friendly interface for an enhanced user experience.
The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 265 GB of built-in storage. It takes a massive amount of storage to download and store a large amount of files and useful data.
The Techno Camon 20 Pro is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform great and capture high-resolution pictures and videos. Some premium features included in the phone's primary camera are PDAF, ring-LED flash, HDR, and panorama.
The smartphone comes in Predawn Black and Serenity Blue color options and features an under-display optical fingerprint scanner for enhanced device security.
The device features a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery that supports 33 W of fast charging.
Techno Camon 20 Pro price in Pakistan
The Techno Camon 20 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 74,999.
Techno Camon 20 Pro specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|HIOS 13
|Dimensions
|162.7 x 75.9 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Predawn Black, Serenity Blue, Doodle edition
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7', PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast battery 33W wired
