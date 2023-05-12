Vivo V23e Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Vivo V23e has a MediaTek Helio G96 12 nm processor.
- The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, FHD+ display.
- The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Vivo V23e is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The device comes with great features and offers good value for money.
The Vivo V23e is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 12 nm octa-core processor. It is a high-end chipset that is used only in premium 5G smartphones. A Mali-G57 MC2 GPU is used to run heavy applications and files flawlessly.
The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The screen size and display resolution are perfect for those who prefer watching movies and playing games on their smartphones.
The device runs on the Android 11 and Funtouch 12 operating systems. The gadget includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Vivo V23e has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 50 megapixels.
Both cameras performs great with capturing high quaility of pictures and 4k videos. A 4050 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone which supports 44 W of fast charging.
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan
The Vivo V23e price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999.
Vivo V23e specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|172 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sunshine Coast, moonlight shadow
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh
|- Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min (advertised)
