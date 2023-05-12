Vivo V23e Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Vivo V23e has a MediaTek Helio G96 12 nm processor.

The Vivo V23e is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The device comes with great features and offers good value for money.

The Vivo V23e is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 12 nm octa-core processor. It is a high-end chipset that is used only in premium 5G smartphones. A Mali-G57 MC2 GPU is used to run heavy applications and files flawlessly.

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The screen size and display resolution are perfect for those who prefer watching movies and playing games on their smartphones.

The device runs on the Android 11 and Funtouch 12 operating systems. The gadget includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Vivo V23e has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 50 megapixels.

Both cameras performs great with capturing high quaility of pictures and 4k videos. A 4050 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone which supports 44 W of fast charging.

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan

The Vivo V23e price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999.

Vivo V23e specifications