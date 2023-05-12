language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Vivo V23e Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Vivo V23e Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 12 May , 2023 05:42 PM

Open In App
Vivo V23e Price In Pakistan & Specifications
  • The Vivo V23e has a MediaTek Helio G96 12 nm processor.
  • The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, FHD+ display.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Vivo V23e is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The device comes with great features and offers good value for money.

The Vivo V23e is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 12 nm octa-core processor. It is a high-end chipset that is used only in premium 5G smartphones. A Mali-G57 MC2 GPU is used to run heavy applications and files flawlessly.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. 0

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Vivo V23e has a MediaTek Helio G96 12 nm processor. 0

The Vivo V23e has a MediaTek Helio G96 12 nm processor.

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, FHD+ display. 0

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, FHD+ display.

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The screen size and display resolution are perfect for those who prefer watching movies and playing games on their smartphones.

The device runs on the Android 11 and Funtouch 12 operating systems. The gadget includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Vivo V23e has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 50 megapixels.

 Both cameras performs great with capturing high quaility of pictures and 4k videos. A 4050 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone which supports 44 W of fast charging.

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan

The Vivo V23e price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999.

Vivo V23e specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS
UI FuntouchOS 12
Dimensions 160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm
Weight 172 g
SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
Colors Sunshine Coast, moonlight shadow
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPU Mali-G57 MC2
Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.44 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
Front 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh

- Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min (advertised)

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

688,141,754[+20,487*]

DEATHS

6,873,514[+12*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,900[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story