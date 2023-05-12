Vivo V27 Price In Pakistan & Features

- The Vivo V27 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor.
The Vivo V27 is a high-end smartphone which is currently available for purchase on the market.
It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2404 Pixels and a high 120Hz refresh rate.
The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.
Vivo V27 price in Pakistan
Vivo V27 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999/-
Vivo V27 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 13
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black; other colors
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity
|GPU
|PowerVR B-Series
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.78 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2404 Pixels (~389 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Ring-LED flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|50 MP, f/2.5, (wide), AF, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
|- Fast charging 66W wired, 50% in 19 min (advertised)
