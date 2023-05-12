Vivo V27 Price In Pakistan & Features

The Vivo V27 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor.

It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2404 Pixels and a high 120Hz refresh rate.

The Vivo V27 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, which is a mid-range chipset designed to provide good performance and power efficiency.

The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

The Vivo V27 has a triple-camera setup on the back, which includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front-facing camera is a 50-megapixel sensor that is capable of capturing high-quality selfies and making video calls.

Vivo V27 price in Pakistan

Vivo V27 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999/-

Vivo V27 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS 13 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Black; other colors Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity GPU PowerVR B-Series Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.78 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 Pixels (~389 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+ Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Ring-LED flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 50 MP, f/2.5, (wide), AF, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh

- Fast charging 66W wired, 50% in 19 min (advertised)



