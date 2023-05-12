Vivo Y35 5G Price In Pakistan & Specifications

language: English
Web Desk 12 May , 2023 01:27 AM

The Vivo Y35 5G is a mid-range smartphone which is currently available for purchase on the market.

It features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels.

The Vivo Y35 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, which is a mid-range chipset designed to provide good performance and power efficiency.

The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 18W.

Vivo Y35 5G price in Pakistan

Vivo Y35 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-

Vivo Y35 5G specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS
UI FuntouchOS 12
Dimensions 164.05 x 75.6 x 8.15mm
Weight 186 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Various
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band SA/NSA
Processor CPU 2.2 Ghz Octa Core
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G
GPU Adreno 619
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.51 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Memory Built-in 64/128/256/512GB Built-in, 4/6/8/12GB RAM
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
Features Night (front and rear), Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video ([email protected])
Front 5 MP
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A, 5G capable
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 18W


Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'

