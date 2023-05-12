Vivo Y35 5G Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Vivo Y35 5G has a dual-camera setup on the back.

It features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.

The Vivo Y35 5G is a mid-range smartphone which is currently available for purchase on the market.

It features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels.

The Vivo Y35 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, which is a mid-range chipset designed to provide good performance and power efficiency.

The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 18W.

Vivo Y35 5G price in Pakistan

Vivo Y35 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-

Vivo Y35 5G specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164.05 x 75.6 x 8.15mm Weight 186 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.2 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 64/128/256/512GB Built-in, 4/6/8/12GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Night (front and rear), Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 18W





