Vivo Y35 5G Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Vivo Y35 5G has a dual-camera setup on the back.
- It features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.
- The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Vivo Y35 5G is a mid-range smartphone which is currently available for purchase on the market.
It features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels.
The Vivo Y35 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, which is a mid-range chipset designed to provide good performance and power efficiency.
The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.
The Vivo Y35 5G has a dual-camera setup on the back.
The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 18W.
Vivo Y35 5G price in Pakistan
Vivo Y35 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-
Vivo Y35 5G specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|164.05 x 75.6 x 8.15mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.2 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128/256/512GB Built-in, 4/6/8/12GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Night (front and rear), Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 18W
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Ac
- Connectivitywlanwi-fi
- Galileo
- Pakistan
- Vivo Y35 5G
- Vivo Y35 5G Camera
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
688,305,837[+8,856*]
DEATHS
6,874,389[+16*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,900[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]