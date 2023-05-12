K-pop Idol Kai Enlists In Military Service

Kai is a member of EXO group.

His agency has explained that there will be no special event on the day of his enlistment.

He will initially enroll in a military academy for basic training.

Kai, a member of the K-pop group EXO, has stated that he is starting his two-year required military duty. He will initially enroll in a military academy for basic training before beginning his career as a public servant.

As they gathered to bid the idol farewell, they struck their famous stance for the camera. Additionally, Kai flaunts his buzz cut in the picture. Chanyeol, one of the group, posted a few pictures on social media with the caption, 'Don't get hurt, and return safely!'

Since he was getting ready for his band's upcoming comeback, the news of his enlistment caught many fans off guard. In a statement, his agency gave an explanation for the swift choice:

“Hello. This is SM Entertainment. We have come to relay sudden news to fans regarding Kai’s military service.'

'Kai was preparing for EXO’s comeback scheduled for this year, but due to a recent change in regulations of the Military Manpower Administration, he is set to enter the army recruit training center on May 11 where he will receive basic military training, and he will then serve as a public service worker.'

'In respect of Kai’s intention to enlist quietly, his enlistment location and time will not be revealed, and there will be no special event on the day of, so we ask for the understanding of fans.'

'Regarding the plans for EXO’s album, we will inform you once the details are sorted out. Thank you.”