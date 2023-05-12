language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
K-pop Star Lucas To leave Bands NCT And WayV

K-pop Star Lucas To leave Bands NCT And WayV

Web Desk 12 May , 2023 07:11 AM

Open In App
K-pop Star Lucas To leave Bands NCT And WayV
  • His management company SM Entertainment, confirmed the news.
  • He will now concentrate on solo endeavors.
  • Lucas had been on hiatus since 2021.

K-pop performer Lucas will leave both of his groups, NCT and WayV. On May 10, his management company, SM Entertainment, confirmed the news and stated that he will now concentrate on solo endeavors.

The company stated, “This is SM Entertainment'.

Lucas had been on hiatus since 2021. 2

Lucas had been on hiatus since 2021.

His management company SM Entertainment, confirmed the news. 2

His management company SM Entertainment, confirmed the news.

He will now concentrate on solo endeavors. 2

He will now concentrate on solo endeavors.

'We have an announcement to share with you regarding LUCAS future plans.'

'After our deliberate discussion LUCAS, we made a mutual decision to part ways with the group NCT and WayV to pursue his individual endeavors We ask for your understanding and continuous support as this was a decision taken after much consideration of both the members and all the fans who have supported.'

They added, 'LUCAS is planning on showing his performances through a wide variety of individual works from now on.'

'Once again, we sincerely appreciate lavished love and support from all the fans and ask for your continuous support and interest in the future. Thank you.”

Due to charges of inappropriate behavior brought against him by his past girlfriends, Lucas had been on pause since 2021. He quickly posted an apology on his social media. His agency indicated that he will be stepping aside from group activities after he apologized.

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

688,141,754[+20,487*]

DEATHS

6,873,514[+12*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,900[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story