K-pop Star Lucas To leave Bands NCT And WayV

K-pop performer Lucas will leave both of his groups, NCT and WayV. On May 10, his management company, SM Entertainment, confirmed the news and stated that he will now concentrate on solo endeavors.

The company stated, “This is SM Entertainment'.

'We have an announcement to share with you regarding LUCAS future plans.'

'After our deliberate discussion LUCAS, we made a mutual decision to part ways with the group NCT and WayV to pursue his individual endeavors We ask for your understanding and continuous support as this was a decision taken after much consideration of both the members and all the fans who have supported.'

They added, 'LUCAS is planning on showing his performances through a wide variety of individual works from now on.'

'Once again, we sincerely appreciate lavished love and support from all the fans and ask for your continuous support and interest in the future. Thank you.”

Due to charges of inappropriate behavior brought against him by his past girlfriends, Lucas had been on pause since 2021. He quickly posted an apology on his social media. His agency indicated that he will be stepping aside from group activities after he apologized.