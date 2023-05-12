Ayesha Omar Takes A Two-week Social Media Break

Ayesha Omar is a star of the Lollywood film industry.

The star posted on her social media platforms about her desire to simplify her life.

Omar also stated her desire to go through a thorough detoxification.

Ayesha Omar, a star of the Lollywood film industry, has announced that she will take a much-needed two-week social media break in order to free from the digital world.

The star posted on her social media platforms about her desire to simplify her life in terms of technology, communication, and personal wellbeing. Omar expressed her desire to escape the pressures of maintaining an online presence and a constant stream of alerts to both her loyal admirers and critics.

Omar wrote in a touching letter to her fans, 'Hello my dearest lovers and haters. Going off the grid for two weeks, starting tonight. No phone, no internet, no WhatsApp/social media, no technology, and no contact.' She also gave details on how to reach her for work-related concerns during her absence, while personal emergencies were to be referred to her mother, whose contact information has been shared with close friends and relatives.

'Digital, technological, social, mental, physical, spiritual, emotional, chemical, commercial, material, dietary, sensory, visual and verbal detox for the next 14 days with my favourite person. Myself.' the actress captioned.

Omar also stated her desire to go through a thorough detoxification procedure that would include several aspects of her wellbeing. She emphasised that over the course of the next 14 days, while spending quality time with her favourite person, herself, she would work to achieve a mental, physical, spiritual, emotional, chemical, commercial, material, gastronomic, sensory, visual, and linguistic detox.

0 Omar also stated her desire to go through a thorough detoxification. 0 Ayesha Omar is a star of the Lollywood film industry. 0 The star posted on her social media platforms about her desire to simplify her life.

Omar is presently enjoying the success of her most recent movie, Money Back Guarantee, which she co-starred in with a stellar cast. She would thereafter appear in Dhai Chaal.