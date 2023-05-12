Jemima Goldsmith Responds To Ex-husband Imran Khan’s Release

Jemima expressed relief when the news about Imran Khan's release went viral.

The producer and ex-wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, Jemima Goldsmith, expressed relief when the news about Imran Khan's release went viral. The Supreme Court of Pakistan passed a ruling to release the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman.

On Tuesday, Khan was arrested by Rangers personnel on the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). He was detained in the Ad-Qadir Trust case. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) issued an arrest warrant for Imran Khan.

The PTI reached the Islamabad High Court after the IHC assessed Khan's arrest as 'lawful.' The Supreme Court of Pakistan declared the arrest of Khan 'unlawful' and passed a judgement for his immediate release.

In response to the news, Jemima took to Twitter and expressed her joy, stating, 'Finally sense has prevailed.'

The NAB is investigating an agreement between the PTI government and a property tycoon that reportedly resulted in a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer. Imran Khan, his wife, Bushra Bibi, and other PTI leaders are also being investigated.

Khan and the other defendants are accused of misusing Rs 50 billion (190 million pounds at the time), which Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) handed to the government. In addition, they are charged with receiving illicit benefits for establishing Al Qadir University in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, which comprises more than 458 canals of land.

During Khan's attendance before the IHC for hearings on his bail requests in other cases, he was arrested. Following his detention, unrest spread across the nation, resulting in at least eight fatalities and severe infrastructural damage.



