Philippine Court Acquits Top Critic Of Ex-president Duterte's 'war On Drugs'

Former Philippine Senator Leila de Lima acquitted in "war on drugs" case.

Activists hail the ruling as a victory against harassment and censorship.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International condemned the arbitrary detention.

A Philippine court acquitted one of the harshest critics of ex-President Rodrigo Duterte's 'war on drugs' on Friday, a move praised by activists who termed her incarceration a vengeful attempt to harass and muzzle her.

Former Senator Leila de Lima, 63, was cleared of the second of three criminal charges levelled against her, stemming from allegations made public by Duterte that as a justice minister in an earlier government, she accepted bribes from drug gangs in prisons.

De Lima has been imprisoned for the past six years, five of them as a senator, and has one more case pending.

'I had no doubt from the very beginning that I will be acquitted in all the cases the Duterte regime has fabricated against me based on the merits and strength of my innocence,' she said in a statement.

The allegations were brought against her in 2017, just a few months after she initiated a senate probe into Duterte's ruthless war on illegal narcotics, during which thousands of users and dealers were killed, many by police or in strange circumstances.

Duterte, who is extremely popular, replied by publicly shaming De Lima with sordid discoveries about her private life, inciting threats and online hate campaigns against her. He accused her of working with narcotics gangs inside prisons.

'I'm still asking for even more prayers for another case,' De Lima said as she emerged from the courtroom and headed to a waiting police vehicle, as supporters chanted 'Free De Lima now'.

'Glorious day, glorious day, beginning of my vindication,' she added.

Duterte could not be reached for comment right away.

The current Justice Secretary, Jesus Crispin Remulla, stated that the acquittal demonstrated the judiciary's independence.

'The rule of law has prevailed,' Remulla told reporters. 'Democracy is working.'

Phil Robertson, Deputy Asia Director at Human Rights Watch, said De Lima was the victim of a 'vindictive campaign to destroy her' and demanded that the final accusation be abandoned.

'Freeing her now is critical so she can return to her family, leaving the injustice of years behind bars in pre-trial detention caused by Duterte's vengeful cruelty,' he said.

Amnesty International said the government should hold accountable those responsible for what it said was arbitrary detention and denial of her rights to presumption of innocence.

'The charges against Leila de Lima are bogus and the result of the peaceful exercise of her right to freedom of expression. She should not have spent a single day in jail,' it said.