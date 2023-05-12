Administrator Karachi Inaugurates Medical And Surgical ICU Ward In KIHD

A MoU signing ceremony to publish the Research Journal.

Administrator said KIHD is first hospital going to publish Jeneral.

He said angiography machine has been made functional in KIHD.

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif ur Rehman inaugurated the Medical and Surgical ICU Ward at Karachi Institute of Heart Disease(KIHD).

4 He said angiography machine has been made functional in KIHD. 4 A MoU signing ceremony to publish the Research Journal. 4 Administrator said KIHD is first hospital going to publish Jeneral.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony to publish the Research Journal of Karachi Institute of Heart Disease was also held.

Dr. Saif ur Rehman said KIHD is the first hospital in Sindh which is going to publish Cardiology Journal. He said times have changed and now progress in the world is due to research. He said now people ask for references for everything.

Administrator Karachi said KIHD will be an important research milestone in the field of the general heart. He said the angiography machine has been made functional in KIHD after a gap of 16 years. He further said repair of the existing angiography machine and purchase of a new machine has also been ordered.

Dr. Saif ur Rehman said KIHD is the second largest institution for the treatment of heart diseases in the city. He said the Board of Karachi Institute of Heart Disease is independent, highly dynamic, and comprised of excellent experts.

He said the work on the peds ward and rehabilitation department in KIHD will be started soon. He congratulated the administration on the addition of new departments in KIHD while with the addition of new facilities, heart disease treatment will be available to a large number of citizens.

Administrator Karachi said KMC is making every effort to equip this hospital with the best facilities. He said this hospital is catering to the cardiology treatment needs of a huge population in the Central District.

He said KMC runs 13 major hospitals and the overall performance of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital(ASH) is also being improved. He said every possible effort will be made to maintain the facilities which have been activated in the medical institutions of KMC.