Court Should Take Action Against Marriyum For Threatening CJ: Imran Ismail

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail on Friday said the court should take action against Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb for threatening the chief justice, Bol News reported.

“Marriyum Aurangzeb has threatened the chief justice which should be taken notice of,” Imran Ismail said talking to Bol News.

He wondered what in the audio leak was as PTI chief Imran Khan was only talking to his lawyers. He even did not know how much the audio was authentic and what forgery was done, he said.

“Mussarrat Cheema or Imran Khan could themselves tell about the audio leak. I don’t find any objectionable thing in the audio,” he said.

The veteran PTI leader said raids were being carried out at his house. Police was deployed at his mother’s residence, he added.

He said judiciary’s taking notice regarding Imran Khan’s release was welcoming. If they would do something illegal, then the court would take action, he said.

Imran Ismail said Defence Minister Khawaja Asif held an inappropriate press conference. Asif had raised questions and levelled allegations on the chief justice, he maintained. How those who themselves stole funds, were involved in Evensfield apartments can level allegations on others, he queried.

What allegation would people involved in such corruption level on Al Qadir University, he asked. He said insha Allah, the law would take its course.

Imran Ismail said there was nothing as such in Al Qadir Trust which was not revealed. Imran Khan had declared everything in Al Qadir, he added.

“Neither they could find anything in investigation nor was it named in Panama Leaks. Al Qadir Trust is to provide free education to children. You may definitely challenge Al Qadir Trust by producing evidence. You may adopt a legal way, but don’t adopt the way of goons,” he said.