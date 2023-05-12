Federal Cabinet Terms CJP’s Move To Nullify Imran’s Arrest Misconduct

Federal Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Friday

It observes history of Islam, civilized world and judicial forums can not justify the SC behavior

Cabinet also condemns President Alvi for writing letter to federal govr about Imran arrest and reactions

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has termed the Chief Justice's move to nullify the arrest of Imran Khan as a misconduct. The federal cabinet declared that this expression of a person sitting on the highest seat of justice in a corruption case is a shameful stain on the forehead of justice.

The history of Islam, the civilized world and judicial forums is a witness that this behavior can never be justified.

The Federal Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, here on Friday considered the overall situation of the country in detail.

The federal cabinet expressed concern over the interference by Chief Justice of Pakistan in an 'open and shut' case of corruption and corrupt practices which led to the arrest of Imran Khan as per the law.

The meeting expressed concerns over the situation in the country, and said the leader of a miscreant and foreign funded party had done to the country which the enemy could not do during the last 75 years.

The cabinet postponed the decision to enforce emergency in the country. People's Party opposes implementation of Article 232

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar briefed the meeting about the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan in Al Qadir Trust corruption case as per law and his sudden release on the order of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Briefing the meeting, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah condemned the attack by PTI workers on sensitive national institutions, buildings, Jinnah House, desecration of martyrs monument, arsons, blocking Swat Motorway, burning of Radio Pakistan and other public and private buildings.

The minister said such violent acts could not be termed constitutional and democratic protest rather it was terrorism and anti-state activities which are intolerable.

The federal cabinet called for no leniency against those involved in organized violence against state, constitution, law and nation's dignity following the arrest of Imran Khan in a corruption case.

The cabinet also called for making such elements an example by taking strict action against them under constitution and the law.

The federal cabinet paid homage to the people of Pakistan for showing indifference to the arrest of the mastermind of 60 billion rupees corruption, anti-state activities and terrorism and instead supported the constitution and law.

The federal cabinet also paid tribute to the armed forces, Pakistan Rangers, police and law enforcement agencies for risking their own lives to protect the lives and properties of the people as well as the government amidst firing by the armed miscreants.

The meeting expressed solidarity with the law enforcement agencies and made it clear that they stood by them for action against those creating lawlessness. It also upheld the statement of the ISPR regarding the May 9 incidents.

The meeting also regretted President Arif Alvi's letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday which the cabinet members believed was tantamount to acting like a party worker, instead of the head of state.