Hina Rabbani To Undertake Official Visit To Sweden Tomorrow

Web Desk 12 May , 2023 11:39 AM

  • The visit is taking place at the invitation of EU High Representative
  • Minister of State will highlight Pakistan's perspective on various issues
  • Khar will also meet with the leaders participating in the Forum

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will undertake an official visit to Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday to participate in the 2nd EU Indo-Pacific Forum.

The visit is taking place at the joint invitation of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom.

At the Forum, the Minister of State will highlight Pakistan's perspective on important regional and global issues and explore avenues of cooperation with the European Union especially in trade, investment, digital technology, climate, environment and health and connectivity.

Hina Rabbani Khar will also meet with the leaders participating in the Forum and discuss issues of bilateral cooperation.

