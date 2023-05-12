IHC Accepts Imran Khan’s Interim Bail In All Cases

The high court directed not to arrest him till May 17.

He should not be arrested in any case lodged after May 9.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Salman Safdar presented the arguments.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has approved interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in all the cases, Bol News reported.

4 Imran Khan’s lawyer Salman Safdar presented the arguments. 4 The high court directed not to arrest him till May 17. 4 He should not be arrested in any case lodged after May 9.

The high court directed the concerned authorities not to arrest him till May 17. He should not be arrested in any case lodged after May 9, the court directed.

IHC Justice Mian Gul Hassan Orangzeb was hearing the case. Imran Khan’s lawyer Salman Safdar presented the arguments. Salman Safdar said the court had extended the interim bail in first two cases till May 16. The court did not dismiss his client’s plea for interim bail, he maintained.

Salman Safdar said the registrar office had objection over his interim bail petition. Khan had to appear before the high court in two cases on May 9, he said.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Orangzeb asked if the petitioner had a policy to take action against those challenging writ of the state. The counsel said it was a police case in which they approached the court for interim bail. “Imran Khan is still in police protection despite declaring the arrest illegal. We faced immense trouble coming to the court,” he said.

Imran Khan apprised the Supreme Court that he was unaware of the national situation, Salman Safdar said. He pleaded to the court to issue order for not arresting Imran Khan in an unknown case.

The IHC directed not to arrest Imran Khan in any case lodged after May 9. The court also accepted his interim bail in all the cases till Wednesday.