IMF Says Pakistan Requires Additional Financing For 9th Review Meeting

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday stated that Pakistan is in need of additional funding for making the 9th review meeting successful.

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack held a news conference, she stated that the IMF team is engaged in discussions with Pakistan.

Added, Pakistan is currently facing a challenging situation and disasters like floods.

Pakistan needs additional financing to meet its financial needs, said Julie Kozack.

The ninth review could be completed only after receiving additional financing, she added.

Kozack emphasized the urgent need for funding to support Pakistan’s balance of payments.

Added that friendly countries need to provide assurances of funding to help the struggling nation.