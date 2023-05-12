Case against Khan’s arrest is to be heard at 11 am.

SC 3-member bench termed Imran's arrest on the premises of the IHC unlawful.

Imran Khan was arrested by NAB in Al-Qadir Trust case.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Friday reached the Islamabad High Court, on the order of the Supreme Court.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz will hear the bail plea.

A large number of lawyers chanted slogans in favour of PTI chairman as Khan completed the biometrics process at IHC diary branch.

The Supreme Court on Thursday termed Imran Khan’s arrest by NAB as illegal and unlawful.

Following this, the court ordered the immediate release of the PTI chairman and directed him to appear before IHC on Friday.

Imran Khan is currently staying in the rest house of Police Line Headquarters and will be taken to IHC under tight security.

Imran Khan's lawyer Khawaja Haris reached IHC.

Before Khan’s appearance, the routes leading to the Islamabad High Court have been blocked by containers.

A large number of Rangers, FC, and Police have been deployed around the court’s premises.

There is a ban on the entry of unrelated persons in the Islamabad High Court.

Entry is not allowed without registration, while media entry is also restricted.