Imran Khan Will Address Nation Tomorrow

PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address people tomorrow

Says he appeal to people to stay peaceful as country and army are ours

Observes that it is difficult to control people without a leader

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that he would address the people tomorrow (Saturday).

4 Observes that it is difficult to control people without a leader 4 PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address people tomorrow 4 Says he appeal to people to stay peaceful as country and army are ours

He said this while having informal conversation with media persons in the premises of Islamabad High Court where he was waiting for security clearance by the police as gas shelling and firing were occurring on Kashmir Highway on Friday.

Imran said, “I say to the people of Pakistan, the country and the army are ours, stay peaceful.”

He observed that it was difficult to control the people without a leader.

“My true freedom fight will continue and shall I retreat from the slogan of real freedom?” asked Imran.

He said that those who fights for his personal battle make a compromise.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has approved interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in all the cases.

The high court directed the authorities concerned not to arrest him till May 17 in any new case. He should not be arrested in any case lodged after May 9, the court directed.

IHC Justice Mian Gul Hassan Orangzeb was hearing the case. Imran Khan’s lawyer Salman Safdar presented the arguments. Salman Safdar said the court had extended the interim bail in first two cases till May 16. The court did not dismiss his client’s plea for interim bail, he maintained.

Salman Safdar said the registrar office had objection over his interim bail petition. Khan had to appear before the high court in two cases on May 9, he said.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Orangzeb asked if the petitioner had a policy to take action against those challenging writ of the state. The counsel said it was a police case in

which they approached the court for interim bail. “Imran Khan is still in police protection despite declaring the arrest illegal. We faced immense trouble coming to the court,” he said.

Imran Khan apprised the Supreme Court that he was unaware of the national situation, Salman Safdar said. He pleaded to the court to issue order for not arresting Imran Khan in an unknown case.

The IHC directed not to arrest Imran Khan in any case lodged after May 9. The court also accepted his interim bail in all the cases till Wednesday.