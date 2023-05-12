In Interview With Sky News, Marriyum Defends Arrest Of Imran Khan

She said a person had to be treated like any other citizen

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said arrest of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Al Qadir Trust case was in accordance with the law.

In an exclusive interview with Sky News, she said a person who had defied court, did not abide by the law, avoided courts and who thought he was untouchable and could not be questioned, had to be treated like any other citizen.

She said the PTI supporters were behind recent violent acts including burning of ambulances, bridges, the metro, railway stations, hospitals and the mosques. She said the police and the army exercised restraint.

The information minister said the government did not believe in political victimisation. She said it was in the era of Imran Khan that the political leaders were arrested and put behind the bars.

She also rejected claims that the government wanted to disqualify Imran Khan from running in this year's election. She said why any democratic government would want to do that.

Marriyum said as an institution she trusted the Supreme Court, but as an individual she had questions.

“If such orders are passed, after that I have my constitutional right to analyse it, discuss or critcise it,” she said.