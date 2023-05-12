It has not been decided to restore internet service so far

LHC, SHC issue notices to govt and others against suspension of internet services

Punjab Home Department decides to extend Section 144

LAHORE: The internet service will remain closed for two more days, the sources said.

They said that it has not been decided to restore the internet service so far.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Home Department has decided to extend Section 144 in the province.

The decision to extend Section 144 has been made for public interest. Section 144 was enforced for two days from May 9.

Meanwhile, Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Federal Government, and others regarding the closure of internet service across the country.

A hearing was held in the Sindh High Court against the suspension of internet service across the country.

SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh inquired whether the internet service is suspended in Karachi or the whole country. The lawyer of the petitioner said that the internet service is shut down in the whole country after the arrest of Imran Khan.

The petitioner said that citizens are directly affected due to the closure of internet service and normal life has been affected due to interruption in WhatsApp and internet.

The lawyer said that the students and children are also deprived of online education while online payments are also facing difficulties due to obstruction.

The petitioner's lawyer further said that the closure of the internet service is illegal and that basic human rights are affected. The government should be ordered to restore the internet service immediately. The Sindh High Court issued notices to the PTA, the federal

Earlier in the day, The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued notice to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and other parties over the suspension of internet service across Pakistan.

The LHC along with the notice also sought a response on the matter.

Justice Abid Aziz Shaikh conducted the hearing, where Petitioner Ijaz Chaudhry presented arguments.

The position taken stated that blocking the Internet is a violation of fundamental rights.

Normal life is affected due to the internet shutdown and citizens are facing difficulties, Ijaz Chaudhry added.

The petitioner urged the court to issue orders for the immediate restoration of internet services.