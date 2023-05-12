language: English
LHC Issues PTA Notice Over Internet Suspension

Web Desk 12 May , 2023 05:54 AM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued notice to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and other parties over the suspension of internet service across Pakistan.

The LHC along with the notice also sought a response on the matter.

Justice Abid Aziz Shaikh conducted the hearing, where Petitioner Ijaz Chaudhry presented arguments.

The position taken stated that blocking the Internet is a violation of fundamental rights.

Normal life is affected due to the internet shutdown and citizens are facing difficulties, Ijaz Chaudhry added.

The petitioner urged the court to issue orders for the immediate restoration of internet services.


