LHC Issues PTA Notice Over Internet Suspension

LHC hears another petition against internet suspension

Blocking internet is violation of fundamental rights, position.

Urged court to issue orders for immediate restoration of internet services.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued notice to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and other parties over the suspension of internet service across Pakistan.

The LHC along with the notice also sought a response on the matter.

Justice Abid Aziz Shaikh conducted the hearing, where Petitioner Ijaz Chaudhry presented arguments.

The position taken stated that blocking the Internet is a violation of fundamental rights.

Normal life is affected due to the internet shutdown and citizens are facing difficulties, Ijaz Chaudhry added.

The petitioner urged the court to issue orders for the immediate restoration of internet services.



