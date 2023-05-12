Maulana Fazlur Rehman Expresses Concern Over SC Decision To Release Imran Khan

Maulana Fazlur Rehman met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed concern over the decision to release Imran Khan.

The PDM government is considering a unanimous protest against the decision.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed concern over the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to release PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

1 The PDM government is considering a unanimous protest against the decision. 1 Maulana Fazlur Rehman met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. 1 Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed concern over the decision to release Imran Khan.

Addressing reports, the JUI-F condemned the incidents of violence amid protests that have rocked the nation for days following the arrest of the former prime minister. “The terrorism that happened is tantamount to treason,” he said.

He questioned whether anyone was arrested from court premises. He said Imran Khan was being given preferential treatment by the court. “Will this honour also be given to Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz, Faryal Talpur, and Maryam,” he asked.

He said the audio of the court verdict was played a day ago and today another audio has also made waves. He said the court should clarify whether Imran Khan is under arrest or has been released.

Earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a meeting with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting and a detailed discussion on the current political situation in the country.

During the meeting, they strongly condemned the attacks of workers of PTI on state institutions and damage to government properties. The two leaders consulted on the recent decision of the Supreme Court and discussed the future strategy.

According to reports, the two leaders expressed their concerns over the court's decision to declare Imran Khan's arrest as illegal and order his release.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman informed the prime minister about his serious concerns regarding the decision and shared possible protest strategies with him.

Sources said the coalition government is considering a unanimous protest against the court's decision. The prime minister has contacted the heads of other allied parties to discuss the political situation.

The meeting comes after the Supreme Court ordered the release of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and declaring his as illegal. The court ordered him to appear before the Islamabad High Court on Friday.