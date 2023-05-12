PM Shehbaz Terms SC's Verdict For Imran Khan As ‘judicial Injustice’

Says such relief was not provided when cases were registered against Nawaz Sharif.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his disapproval of what he considered to be double standards of justice being applied to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

He stated that while other political leaders faced trials and tough treatment, Imran Khan received privileged treatment.

The Prime Minister was astonished by the Chief Justice's remarks during a recent hearing, where he expressed his pleasure in meeting Imran Khan.

Shehbaz Sharif pointed out that there were thousands of pending cases from the general public, yet some political figures were given priority bail.

He claimed that the judiciary had previously protected Imran Khan in corruption cases, such as the Bus Rapid Transit Project, Billion Tree Tsunami tree plantation, and Malam Jabba development projects, despite solid evidence of corruption by the PTI.

Shehbaz Sharif accused Imran Khan of being part of an agenda to establish a fascist rule in the country for a decade.

He mentioned a painful day in history, May 9, and accused Imran Khan's party of attacking national and military installations.

The PM compared this to previous incidents, such as the assassination of Benazir Bhutto, where her husband raised the slogan of 'Pakistan Khappay' as a gesture of nationalism without attacking military installations.

PM Shehbaz claimed that Imran Khan was the mastermind behind the attacks on military institutions and criticized him for disrespecting the sacrifices of military personnel.

He emphasized that the coalition government was working to address the country's challenges and accused the PTI leadership of pushing the country towards a dangerous situation.

Shehbaz Sharif mentioned Imran Khan's false claims of being ousted through a 'regime change' by the United States and criticized his changing stance towards the U.S.

The PM accused Imran Khan of causing damage to society by promoting hatred and intolerance, as well as making efforts to declare the country a default with international organizations.