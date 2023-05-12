PPP Decides To Participate In PDM’s Sit-in On May 15

Nayyar Bukhari said PPP has decided to participate in sit-in of PDM.

PPP officials from across the country reached outside SC on May 15.

PDM announced a sit-in outside Supreme Court on Monday.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People's Party(PPP) has announced its support for the sit-in of the Pakistan Democratic Movement(PDM) outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Secretary General People's Party Syed Nayyar Bukhari said that Pakistan People's Party has decided to participate in the sit-in of PDM. He said that PPP officials from across the country reached outside the Supreme Court on May 15.

Nayyar Bukhari said that the leadership of the PPP will participate in the sit-in of PDM outside the Supreme Court.

Earlier, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) announced a sit-in outside the Supreme Court on Monday.

On the other hand, Legal expert and PPP leader Latif Khosa said that PPP has opposed the implementation of the emergency in the federal cabinet meeting.

Legal expert Latif Khosa said that the PDM has decided to take the issue of emergency to Parliament.

He said that there are no reasons to impose an emergency in the country and added that imposing emergency means believing that the civil administration has completely failed.